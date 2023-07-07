Basketball Barcelona has launched a coup in the transfer market with an offer for the Spanish international Willy Hernangómez. The player’s rights in the ACB belong to Real Madrid, which now has until July 12 to match the offer. The Catalan club presented the formal offer and has released a statement this Friday, so now it must be the white club who has the last word, having the right of first refusal and the possibility of offering the same as the Catalans.

“Barça has presented this Friday, July 7, an offer to the ACB for the Spanish center Willy Hernangómez, 29 years old and 2.11 meters tall, of which Real Madrid has the right of first refusal,” reported FC Barcelona. it’s a statement.

The 29-year-old center from Madrid was left without a team last week after New Orleans, the NBA franchise where he has played for the last three seasons, decided not to extend his contract. With this, he ends seven consecutive seasons in the North American league, where he has also played for the New York Knicks (2016-18) and Charlotte Hornets (2018-20).

Previously, the eldest of the Hernangómez had started his professional career at Real Madrid (2012-16), which reserved its ACB rights. In addition, he played two seasons on loan at CB Sevilla (2013-15).