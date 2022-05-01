Carlos Vinicius has joined PSV’s long list of injured. The Brazilian attacker had to be replaced at the end of the first half in the home game against Willem II.

Vinícius was just unable to reach the ball after a pass from Cody Gakpo. He grabbed his hamstring and went to the ground just wide of the goal. Vinicius had to be carried away afterwards. The Portuguese Armindo Bruma replaced him.

Trainer Roger Schmidt was already unable to use the injured André Ramalho, Ryan Thomas, Yorbe Vertessen, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Mwene and Armando Obispo against Willem II. Mario Gotze is sick. Due to the many absentees, there were only six field players and two goalkeepers on the reserve bench. Dennis Vos and Jenson Seelt, both players of Jong PSV, were forced to belong to those six reserves.

The many injuries have been a theme at PSV for some time since Schmidt's arrival two years ago.

