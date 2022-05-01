The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved an action plan to increase the transparency of the electoral process. After a meeting held on Monday (25) with the members of the Election Transparency Commission, ten measures that will be applied in the October elections.

Mechanisms were approved, such as the expansion of access to the source code of the programs used in electronic voting machines, increase in the number of inspection entities that participate in the ceremony to prepare the voting machines, improvement and expansion of the equipment audit tests, in addition to encouraging the additional checking of the ballot box, a modality that allows printing the sum of votes from the electronic ballot box in each electoral section.

The plan was based on 44 suggestions made by the members of the commission, among which, six were made by the Armed Forces, 11 by the Federal Police and ten by the University of São Paulo (USP).

The Election Transparency Commission (CTE) is also composed of representatives of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in addition to civil society organizations.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and the state governments will be on October 30th.

