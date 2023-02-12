PSG and Bayern will fight to put the tie on track after the first leg that will be played at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m. One of the morbidities of the clash are the multiple injuries suffered by both teams. We will see who can recover better using his bench.
City: Paris
Stadium: Princes Park
Day and time: Tuesday February 14. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
TV channels: Movistar Champions League
Live streaming: Movistar Plus
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
Those from the French capital will dispute this confrontation with the Lost due to injury to Mbappé, Verratti, Renato Sanches and Mukiele. Messi it is a doubt for the duel, after not playing the last day of the gala domestic competition.
The losses of the Bavarians are also important: Neuer, Mané, Lucas Hernández, Mazraoui and Gravenberch
In their last duels The Germans come out better off, although the last tie fell on the side of the Parisians.
Paris Saint-Germain FC 0-1 FC Bayern Munich (Champions League quarterfinals 20/21)
FC Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain FC (Champions League quarterfinals 20/21)
Paris Saint-Germain FC 0-1 FC Bayern Munich (Champions League Final 19/20)
FC Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain FC (Group stage of the Champions League 17/18)
FC Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain FC (Group stage of the Champions League 17/18)
Possible alignment of the PSG
Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leo Messi; Hugo Ekitike, Neymar.
Possible Bayern line-up
Summer; Joao Cancelo, Upamecano, de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Kimmich, Muller, Musiala; Sané, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting.
90min forecast
PSG 0-2 Bayern
#PSG #Bayern #Munich #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply