Marco Mengoni kneels in front of fans after victory in Sanremo

A video starring Marco Mengoni who kneels in front of fans after his victory at the 2023 Sanremo Festival has gone viral on social media.

The film was shot outside the Ariston theater at 4.30 in the morning on Sunday 12 February, shortly after the singer’s triumph at the musical event.

Fans on social media have underlined how this gesture once again demonstrates the humanity and above all the humility of the singer.

Marco Mengoni, meanwhile, during the final press conference of the Festival, scheduled for the late morning of Sunday 12 February, confirmed that he will participate in Eurovision in Liverpool and explained why he dedicated the Sanremo triumph to his colleagues: “Women they had incredible songs, there are also mythological figures among them, I was sad that none of them were in the top five, we have to go on and change many things in this country, it would have been nice to have at least one. I dedicate this Festival also and above all to the woman who brought me into the world. With Two lives hgospel and soul also won, a fact that is not taken for granted in Italy”.

On the eve of the last episode, Mengoni confessed in tears that he had lived through difficult moments: “I apologize for the tears, I couldn’t hold back my emotion, they were tears of joy. Difficult moments are lived, it happens to everyone, I thank life for giving me the strength to overcome strong experiences that make you grow, they are private experiences and I would like them to remain so “.