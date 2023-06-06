PSG’s season has been very bad taking into account the expectations that existed about the Parisian team since they could not lift the UEFA Champions League, where they were painfully eliminated by Bayern Munich, and they had to settle for consecration in Ligue 1, a tournament that he has won regularly in recent years. In addition, the Parisian club is in the news for a lot of what happens off the field with everything related to the situations of Lionel Messi, Neymar among many others.
Now, with the confirmations that Messi and the coach Christophe Galtier will no longer be linked to the institution, from the offices of the Parc des Princes (and Qatar) they want to form a team with a lower and hard-working profile that will help Kylian Mbappé to to be able to conquer the elusive title that is the Champions League.
Facing the 2023/24 campaign, PSG already has the arrivals of Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio underway (only official confirmation remains). The first of them, the Uruguayan midfielder, arrives from Sporting Lisbon for €60 million while the Spaniard will sign as a free agent after the end of his contract with Real Madrid. Both will be linked to the French on long-term contracts. Taking these signatures into account, eyes will be on getting the signing of Marcus Thuram.
The son of the historic defender is a free agent after the end of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach where he was one of the top figures of the German team and which has allowed him to reach the French National Team. Thuram plays in any attacking position and has been linked with different teams in the Premier League but also with Atlético de Madrid. His statistics in the Bundesliga team are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
134
|
9,146
|
44
|
29
|
0
At just 25 years old, Marcus Thuram can be a very important player in the present and future for any team that can sign him. Let’s hope to see him in an elite team to see him at his best football level.
