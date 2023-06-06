A suspicious husband: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, A suspicious husband, a 2019 thriller and dramatic film directed by Christophe Lamotte, with Kad Merad and Laurence Arné, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film stars Alice, a forty-year-old nurse whose serene life alongside her husband Thomas Kertez and their son Romain is about to be turned upside down by a terrible suspicion. What she considers her love of her life, her father, her son, would not be the quiet, gentle man she has lived with over the years. Thomas is actually Antoine Durieux-Jelosse, a heinous assassin who disappeared into thin air fifteen years earlier after having savagely massacred his family. To support this terrible truth is Sophie Lancelle, Chief of Police, who in all these years has never abandoned the search to track down the man responsible for that heinous crime. Despite Thomas loudly proclaiming his innocence, the man finds himself in the middle of a whirlwind of suspicions, trapped in the struggle between two fiercely opposed women: on the one hand his wife, who doesn’t want to believe she’s lived all this time next to a murderer, on the other Sophie, firmly convinced that he is one of the most wanted criminals in recent years. While the clear boundary between truth and lie begins to blur, even Alice’s certainties begin to falter…

A suspicious husband: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A Suspicious Husband, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kad Merad: Thomas Kertez

Laurence Arné as Alice Kertez

Géraldine Pailhas as Sophie Lancelle

Gaspard PasquetRomain Kertez

Aladin Reibel as Serge Vilmorin

Jean-Philippe Puymartin: Vicenzi

Julie-Anne Roth: Virginie Plouermel

Raphaël Quenard: Flavin

Steve AchiepoMademba Bouyoute

Isa Mercure: Mistress Tyran

Vincent BergerRobert Maillard

Ludmila Mikhailova: Sonia Gorinsky

Mustapha Abourachid as Mehdi Kerzaoui

Martine Coste Caroline Folleron

Léonore Confino: journalist

Olivier Faliez: Jean Dupuis

Streaming and TV

Where to see A suspicious husband on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 6 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.