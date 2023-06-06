A suspicious husband: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1
Tonight, Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, A suspicious husband, a 2019 thriller and dramatic film directed by Christophe Lamotte, with Kad Merad and Laurence Arné, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
The film stars Alice, a forty-year-old nurse whose serene life alongside her husband Thomas Kertez and their son Romain is about to be turned upside down by a terrible suspicion. What she considers her love of her life, her father, her son, would not be the quiet, gentle man she has lived with over the years. Thomas is actually Antoine Durieux-Jelosse, a heinous assassin who disappeared into thin air fifteen years earlier after having savagely massacred his family. To support this terrible truth is Sophie Lancelle, Chief of Police, who in all these years has never abandoned the search to track down the man responsible for that heinous crime. Despite Thomas loudly proclaiming his innocence, the man finds himself in the middle of a whirlwind of suspicions, trapped in the struggle between two fiercely opposed women: on the one hand his wife, who doesn’t want to believe she’s lived all this time next to a murderer, on the other Sophie, firmly convinced that he is one of the most wanted criminals in recent years. While the clear boundary between truth and lie begins to blur, even Alice’s certainties begin to falter…
A suspicious husband: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of A Suspicious Husband, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Kad Merad: Thomas Kertez
- Laurence Arné as Alice Kertez
- Géraldine Pailhas as Sophie Lancelle
- Gaspard PasquetRomain Kertez
- Aladin Reibel as Serge Vilmorin
- Jean-Philippe Puymartin: Vicenzi
- Julie-Anne Roth: Virginie Plouermel
- Raphaël Quenard: Flavin
- Steve AchiepoMademba Bouyoute
- Isa Mercure: Mistress Tyran
- Vincent BergerRobert Maillard
- Ludmila Mikhailova: Sonia Gorinsky
- Mustapha Abourachid as Mehdi Kerzaoui
- Martine Coste Caroline Folleron
- Léonore Confino: journalist
- Olivier Faliez: Jean Dupuis
Streaming and TV
Where to see A suspicious husband on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 6 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
