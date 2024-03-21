For days now there has been talk about the future of Luis Diaz, It seems, from the information that appears in England and France, does not have its place assured in the Liverpool with the departure of the German coach Jurgen Klopp.

The guajiro, who is concentrated with the Colombia selection in London for the friendly matches of the Fifa date against Spain and Romania, I could pack my suitcases next European summer to disembark in Paris France.

Luis Díaz in action against Naples.

The rumors exploded a few weeks ago when the media The Sun published an article in which he talked about a possible departure for the Colombian, which would allow the Liverpool carry out some complicated negotiations.

Fought I would follow in the footsteps of the German coach Jurgen Klopp and would leave the English club. The cited media explained that Diaz He would be the one sacrificed in the middle of the million-dollar negotiations that he will have to renew his stars on the roster: the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, English Alexander Arnold and the dutch Virgil van Dijk.

“Luis Díaz is on track to be Liverpool's most shocking departure this summer, if they can tie Mo Salah to a new deal,” the newspaper was quoted as saying.

Luis Díaz celebrates goal with Liverpool.

PSG knocks on Luis Díaz's door

A week ago a rumor arose that the Paris Saint-Germain I was reflecting on the possibility of signing the Colombian Luis Diaz, like the replacement of your star Kylian Mbappé, who ends his contract next June and his contract with the Real Madrid.

The Parisian club would continue along the line it took in 2023 of signing fewer stars from the international scene and bringing in more players with great room for improvement and with a not so advanced age, that is where Lucho appears on the table.

According to the journalist Santi Aouna The 27-year-old player is one of the desires of the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund controlled by the emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, owner of the club, to reinforce the team that is affected by the departure of its top star Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

Qatar's priority is indeed Luis Díaz. There is already established contact with your agent

“In the mind of the Parisian team, it is necessary to recruit a strong player for the left front of the attack. And according to our information, Qatar's priority is indeed Luis Díaz. There is already established contact with his agent. Liverpool's official position: not for sale,” said the journalist in an article in the media. Foot Mercato.

“We can even tell them that contact has already been established with their agent,” express.

The publication details that the agent Luis Díaz, Raúl Costaand Antero Henrique, member of the PSG recruiter organization chart, they have a very good relationship and have already tested the possibility of taking the guajiro to Paris.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool striker

“Antero Henrique and the player's agent, Raúl Costa, are very close. The latter already worked with PSG, in particular in the Neymar file in 2017,” Aouna noted.

However, it is not the only option that the PSG Looking to the future, there are several players who are on the table, the Parisian club is considering options and is looking at other stars, in addition to Luis Diaz.

Luis Campos, sports director of the club, “has other profiles in mind to reinforce his attack” one of the names that has been heard is that of the Portuguese from Milan, Rafael Leao.

Luis Díaz, with Liverpool.

In his article he reiterates the objective of PSG and of the emir of Taste, renew the team with players who are hungry for success. “Fewer stars, more collective. And Luis Díaz, 27 years old, is considered a player with an impeccable state of mind, who also knows how to defend. Check as many boxes as possible”.

Of course, bring Luis Diaz from Liverpool to Paris will not be an easy task, much less economical. From England it is said that the team Merseyside He expects an offer higher than 75 million euros, which is his current price in the transfer market, a figure that would make the club money. In 2022 he signed him for 45 million plus bonuses from Porto in Portugal.

“The truth is that he is linked until 2027 with the Reds, whose position at the moment is not to sell him this summer. However, Liverpool's project will inevitably take a turn when the new coach is named, who will succeed Jürgen Klopp,” added journalist Aouna.

Luis Díaz after scoring a goal with Liverpool

