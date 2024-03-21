“Why did you do it?” Russian lawyer Vladimir Vasin asks sixteen-year-old Nikita Uvarov from the small Siberian town of Kansk. In 2020, at the age of fourteen, the boy was arrested with friends by the secret service FSB and prosecuted for 'preparing terrorist activities'. The teenager had distributed homemade flyers about anarchism, in which he called the FSB the cause of Russia's problems.

When asked by his lawyer, the timid Nikita answers in a soft voice. “To draw people's attention to the problem of repression and persecution of political activists. I didn't think I was doing anything illegal.” The naivete of an adolescent is a moving, but also shocking moment in the documentary Russia vs -Lawyers by the Russian-Dutch filmmaker Masha Novikova, who will be shown this weekend at the human rights film festival Movies that Matter in The Hague.

In the film, Novikova follows a group of Russian human rights lawyers who take on the Russian state in Kafkaesque lawsuits. Under the regime of Vladimir Putin, who fraudulently secured a fifth presidential term last weekend, the independent judiciary has virtually disappeared and independent lawyers themselves are increasingly being prosecuted. Since the end of last year, three lawyers for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in custody, have been locked up on charges of 'participation in an extremist organization'.

Bite marks

The main character in the documentary is Mikhail Benyash, a lawyer from the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, who is being prosecuted in an absurd lawsuit in which he is accused of biting a police officer. But the bite marks do not match the lawyer's teeth, the officer cannot remember which arm he was bitten on and a bizarre discussion ensues in court that would be laughable if the stakes were not so high. Benjasj has a four-year-old son who he wants to see grow up.

Lawyer Mikhail Benyash, main character in the documentary

“It is often said, let's not make the judge angry because that is bad for the case. I say: let's do that. What do we have to lose?”, says Benjasj, and then confronts the judge in a harsh tone with a famous essay by the Italian author Umberto Eco about 'primeval fascism'. “Listen to the state channels, see how they brand critics as foreign agents, liberty (swear word for liberals) and traitors. It hurts that in a country that defeated Nazism, TV channels are spouting poison of the Goebbelian kind.” When the judge asks him to stick to the heart of the matter, Benjasj snaps at him: “This is the heart of the matter.”

In conversation with NRC, After the screening of Russia vs Lawyers in Berlin at the end of last year, Benjasj warned of the end of the independent legal profession. “We have been fighting for years, but the breakdown of the rule of law is becoming increasingly brazen, even to the point of physical violence against lawyers. Not so long ago, our Minister of Justice, Konstantin Chuichenko, said that it is a thorn in his side that there are 'unworthy' lawyers in court who are litigating against the state,” said Benyash, who now lives outside Russia lives.

He is equally concerned about an initiative by the Russian Ministry of Justice to establish a 'lawyers' monopoly', which means that only a select group of lawyers are allowed to do business and independent lawyers lose their licenses. The proposal will be discussed at the annual International Legal Forum in St. Petersburg at the end of June. Benjasj himself lost his license at the beginning of last year, in 2022 he and several colleagues were put on the list of 'foreign agents'.

Also read

“Defending ordinary Russians against injustice is almost impossible”

Garry Kasparov

The lawyers do everything they can to help each other. They assist each other in legal cases and give each other advice. One of them is the famous human rights lawyer Karinna Moskalenko, who is followed in the film during her work for the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. There she and her team won many cases against the Russian state of well-known and lesser-known citizens, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Garri Kasparov and former KGB agent Aleksandr Litvinenko, who was murdered with polonium in 2006.

Moskalenko is critical of the 2022 decision to expel Russia from the Council of Europe, which means it is no longer bound by the European Human Rights Treaty. The slow handling of Russian cases in Strasbourg also annoys her, she said in Berlin. “Look at complaints about illegal changes to the Russian electoral law. The European Human Rights Court took eight years to reach a verdict, when new elections were held in Russia. Other cases were only decided after victims had wrongly spent years in prison.”

Moskalenko fervently counters cynical reactions that human rights work would no longer make much sense because Russia does not feel bound by international treaties and can do its own thing in its own country. “The protection of citizens against tyrannical practices by their governments is not just a domestic matter. It is precisely for this reason that the world established the United Nations and the legal mechanisms within the Council of Europe after the Second World War.” Her message: independent judiciary concerns everyone.

With Russia vs Lawyers, Novikova provides a rare insight into the increasingly closed Russian legal system, in which arbitrariness and deterrence are the guiding principles and lives are systematically destroyed. Such as that of the young feminist Yulia Tsvetkova, who was persecuted for years because of drawings of women and LGBT families. She was released, severely traumatized, thanks to her persistent lawyer. Nikita, now eighteen, was less fortunate: after a long pre-trial detention, he was sentenced to five years in a prison camp in 2022. The boy refused to submit a request for clemency to President Putin. He will be released in two years.