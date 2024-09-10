Fresh off its PlayStation 5 Pro reveal, Sony has reportedly confirmed “about 40 or 50 or games” will get PS5 Pro upgrade patches when the console launches on 7th November.

That nugget of information comes via a report from CNETwhich chatted with PlayStation’s lead system architect Mark Cerny ahead of today’s PS5 Pro reveal. So far, Sony has only officially named 13 games set to receive PS5 Pro upgrades on launch day, meaning there’s still plenty more to be shared. Those games, incidentally, are as follows:

PlayStation 5 Pro reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Some of those freshly enhanced titles got an airing during today’s PS5 Pro reveal, with announced upgrades ranging from a fidelity mode frame rate boost from 30fps to 60fps for numerous titles – including The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-man 2, and Ratchet & clank: Rift Apart – alongside more substantial enhancements elsewhere.

Gran Turismo 7, for instance, will gain raytracing reflections between cars during gameplay on PS5 Pro, all while still targeting 60fps, and Horizon Forbidden West is getting an upgrade wtih improvements to lighting and visual effects, as well as enhanced hair and skin in cinematics . One game not mentioned in Sony’s announcement but shown to CNET during its demo is EA’s F1 24, which will reportedly also receive new ray tracing effects during races.

Notably, however, Sony is yet to announce enhancements for any of its PSVR 2 titles, which is unlikely to instil confidence in fans worried about what feels like an increasingly neglected platform. But Mark Cerny did at least note to CNET that higher-resolution games will be possible on PSVR 2 thanks to PS5 Pro’s GPU boost and owners can “eventually” expect a “tuning of Sony’s AI upscaling that will work with all VR games.”

The digital-only PS5 Pro launches on 7th November and will cost £699.99/$699.99. It’ll include 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and – just like the PS5 – a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. A vertical stand will be sold separately for £24.99, and the console is compatible with Sony’s £99.99 disc drive add-on.