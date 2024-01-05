Football | HJK sold its goal stick – received a “significant transfer fee”

Veikkausliiga goal king Bojan Radulović is moving to England.

Football the men's goal stick of the reigning Finnish champion HJK Bojan Radulović moves to England. Radulović's new club is playing Huddersfield Town in the second tier of the Championship.

Radulović, 24, would have had one more year left on his contract with HJK, so the people from Helsinki do not have to give up the Veikkausliiga goal king for free.

“Huddersfield will pay HJK a significant transfer fee”, HJK's press release states, but the exact amount is not disclosed.

Transfermarkt website according to the estimate, Radulović's market value would be 800,000 euros. He has Serbian and Spanish nationality.

Last season, Radulović scored 18 goals in the Veikkausliiga, three in the Euro qualifiers and three in the Conference League. In total, the net swung 36 times in HJK's 78 competitive matches. He celebrated the Finnish championship twice.