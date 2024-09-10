It looks like Sony is planning to launch a new section dedicated to Refurbished productswith console PS5 and accessories at a reduced price, inside its official shop PlayStation Direct.
This is a system already used by several companies, including Microsoft and Apple, which allows you to buy products at a reduced price because they are refurbished, i.e. second-hand but still perfectly in working order. workingwith an official guarantee from the manufacturer.
The new section “Refurbished” is also visible in the Italian section of the official Sony PlayStation store, at this addresswith some products already available at this time.
A rare way to lower prices
This is a very interesting way to buy consoles and accessories at a reduced price but still guaranteed, except for any aesthetic imperfections that may still be present.
In this case, a refurbished Standard PS5 is currently visible at price of 449.99 euros, while in the USA section there is also a PS5 Digital at 349.99 dollars, just to get an idea of the price reduction that these products could undergo.
Less obvious but still interesting is the lower price of the DualSense controllers, which are sold in this mode at $64.99. As explained on the site, by purchasing a refurbished product you receive “a product as good as new, with original PlayStation replacement parts (if necessary) thoroughly cleaned, checked and tested”.
Additionally, all certified refurbished products are sold with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals, and in a dedicated package, with a standard one-year limited warranty.
