It looks like Sony is planning to launch a new section dedicated to Refurbished productswith console PS5 and accessories at a reduced price, inside its official shop PlayStation Direct.

This is a system already used by several companies, including Microsoft and Apple, which allows you to buy products at a reduced price because they are refurbished, i.e. second-hand but still perfectly in working order. workingwith an official guarantee from the manufacturer.

The new section “Refurbished” is also visible in the Italian section of the official Sony PlayStation store, at this addresswith some products already available at this time.