The official deployment of a UK military contingent to Ukraine would constitute a declaration of war on Russia. The warning comes from the former Kremlin leader and vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, who thus commented on today's visit to Kiev by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who signed a historic agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky in matters of cooperation and defense.

“British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Kiev to sign a 'historic security deal'. How would Western public opinion react if the British delegation came under fire from cluster munitions in the center of Kiev, as happened to the civilians of our Belgorod?”, he said. threatened Medvedev from his Telegram channel. “And one more thing: I hope that our eternal enemies, the arrogant British, understand that the official deployment of their military contingent to Ukraine would mean a declaration of war on our country.”

Ahead of Sunak's visit to Ukraine, Downing Street had announced “a major new support package” to Kiev and an increase in military funding for the years 2024-2025 to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion). All this in the same hours in which the Pentagon admitted that it had run out of funds to aid the invaded country.

But London went even further: during his meeting today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sunak signed a historic memorandum between the United Kingdom and Ukraine for security cooperation, intended as the first step in the development of what Downing Street called it an “unshakable century-old partnership” with Kiev.

The agreement commits the two countries to consult if Ukraine is attacked again by Russia and obliges London to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for its defense.

“I am here today with a message: not even the UK will waver. We will stand by Ukraine, both in the darkest times and in the best times yet to come,” Sunak said in Kiev. “For two years, Ukraine fought with great courage to repel the brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unwavering in their determination to defend their country and the principles of freedom and democracy.”

