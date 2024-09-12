As it often happens, Sony has released a system update also for PS4 in conjunction with the update also launched today on PS5, which aims to improve some features of the messaging and other features of the console.
Along with the new and major PS5 software update available starting today (but with a progressive release for some features), Sony has also launched an update for PS4, which thus reaches the firmware version 12.00.
It doesn’t appear to be a huge update, as befits a console that is destined to be progressively pushed into the background compared to the current generation, but it is an important update nonetheless.
Obviously it improves the stability of the system
To be fair, there aren’t many details released by Sony, but it’s still a major boost in terms of identification, considering we’re moving on to the 12.00 update.
As for the features, the official notes are rather laconic, highlighting only a couple of notable elements.
“We have improved messaging and usability on some screens“, we read in the official description of the update, but to these elements are obviously added the inevitable security fixes and the increase in system stability, a now historic feature of every self-respecting PlayStation update.
Update 12.00 should also provide a further obstacle to the application of jailbreaks and similar systems on PS4, bringing various fixes to security holes in the firmware.
