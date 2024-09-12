As it often happens, Sony has released a system update also for PS4 in conjunction with the update also launched today on PS5, which aims to improve some features of the messaging and other features of the console.

Along with the new and major PS5 software update available starting today (but with a progressive release for some features), Sony has also launched an update for PS4, which thus reaches the firmware version 12.00.

It doesn’t appear to be a huge update, as befits a console that is destined to be progressively pushed into the background compared to the current generation, but it is an important update nonetheless.