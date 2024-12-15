The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE and also minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, has assured that the Government “will guarantee the future” of Ford Almussafes (Valencia), after the automobile sector has been affected by the damage.

This is how he spoke this Saturday, during his speech before the socialist militants in the National Committee of the PSPV-PSOE, which he chaired.

Morant has advanced that “very important things are going to happen in the coming days” and has launched a message of “unequivocal commitment” from the Government of Spain to the Valencian Community, which has assured that is “aware of the difficulties of a strategic sector for Spain, which is vital for the province of Valencia and especially for the municipalities hit by dana, with hundreds of workers affected”, such as the automobile sector.

In this sense, he maintained that “the Government is going to guarantee the future of Ford of Almussafes.” ““They will tell us what they want, but let everyone know that the Government of Spain has done this,” Morant has asserted, who has accused the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, of having “erased himself.”

“When Ford needed politics, it always called the Generalitat Valenciana because on the other side of the door there was a socialist president. Now he has had to go to the Government of Spain. We socialists will always be protecting workers,” he emphasized.