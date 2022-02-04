An unprecedented survey involving 3,000 people in Brazil showed that every BRL 1 invested in basic sanitation provides BRL 29.19 in social benefits to citizens. “For the first time, we measured the benefits related to leisure, health, education, finances and even social relationships of people who started to have tap water and sanitary sewage”, said engineer Rafaella Lange, manager of BRK Ambiental. The conclusions of the study gave rise to the book Quanto Vale Cada Real Investido em Saneamento no Brasil?, by Rafaella and Juliana Almeida Dutra, project director at Deep, a company specializing in socio-environmental projects.

