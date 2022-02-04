Home page world

The health authorities report 248,838 new corona cases in 24 hours. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

In the last 24 hours, almost 250,000 people have been infected with the corona virus – again a record. The number of deaths remained the same compared to the previous week.

Berlin – The number of new corona infections transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day has risen to a new high.

According to the RKI, the health authorities reported 248,838 cases in 24 hours. A week ago there were 190,148 new infections recorded. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence as 1349.5 – this is also a high. For comparison: the day before the value was 1283.2. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1073.0 (previous month: 239.9). The current figures reflect the status of the RKI dashboard on Friday morning, 5 a.m.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

Number of deaths at previous week level

According to the new information, 170 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours, just as many as a week ago. The RKI has counted 10,671,602 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 5.00 according to the RKI (Wednesday: 4.77). These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday morning as 7,953,200. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 118,504. dpa