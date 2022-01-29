A protest action demanding that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky prevent a war with Russia took place near the walls of the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev.

According to the newspaper “Vesti.ua”, the protesters announced the consequences of the rhetoric of the Kiev authorities about a possible “aggression” from the Russian Federation. So, frightened citizens began to buy food in stores, and older people began to complain about feeling unwell.

“We do not want war with the Russian people! The Russian people do not want war with us! Why all this, Mr. President? protesters turned to the authorities on January 28.

The participants of the rally also brought posters with appeals to the President of Ukraine. They said: “Stop mumbling” and “Stop mocking the people.”

On January 24, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that Kiev was preparing an offensive in the Donbass, pulling up artillery and tanks to the line of contact.

This was also pointed out by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are concentrating a huge amount of forces and means on the border with the self-proclaimed republics, which cannot but disturb the Russian Federation. The Kremlin spokesman called on NATO to influence Kiev so that the country’s authorities “do not even think about the possibility of a military settlement in Ukraine.”

Peskov also noted that there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria.”

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an “invasion” of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.