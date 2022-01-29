The probable cause of a fire in an apartment building in Plesetsk, Arkhangelsk region is a malfunction of the electric stove. This version calls regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) on its website.

It is noted that the preliminary cause of death in a fire of a 37-year-old woman and her four children aged 3 to 12 years was poisoning by combustion products. Investigators initiated a criminal case under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence to two or more persons” and “Negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.”

Other residents of the house were not injured. The Investigative Committee adds that the family was on the preventive register as being in a socially dangerous situation, so the investigators will assess “the actions of officials of the organs and institutions of the prevention system.”

A fire in a wooden house in Plesetsk, which killed a woman and four children, occurred on the night of January 29.