The United States has surprised by including the multinational Tencent in its blacklist of companies that -allegedly- collaborate with the Chinese army. Although the firm has denied having any type of alliance with the military organizations of this country, and even stated that its presence on the list is “clearly a mistake”, investors have not been slow to reduce their exposure in this company in the parquet This Tuesday, Tencent lost up to 7.3% on the Hong Kong stock market. Given this, one of its main shareholders, Prosus, fell 2.5% in the Old Continent during the last session.

This Dutch investment company is part of Naspers, a group established in South Africa, and in 2019 it created Prosus, with the aim of listing in Europe. The company, listed in Amsterdam, owns the largest participation of the technology company Tencent, around 26%which led to his fall on the floor during the session. This has led the company to be the one performed the worst of the entire European benchmark index, the EuroStoxx 50, this Tuesday. Naspers has not been spared from the declines in its price since the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which have reached 8%.

Furthermore, the group has seen the drop in its share price deepen since the beginning of the year. So far in 2025, Prosus is in negative territory, when approaching 10% decline from 38.66 euros with which the month began, to 34.7 euros at the close of the market. These are levels that the company has not had since mid-September of last year.

Tencent is a firm dedicated to technological development with extensive diversification by sector, among which it stands out especially for its instant messaging social network, WeChat, which is highly popular in China. Although also its participations in video game studios, such as Riot Games, which is one of the best-known production companies in its portfolio thanks to its flagship product: League of Legends or for its collaboration with Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite.

Not only Tencent makes the list

Tencent is not the only company that the Department of Defense has added to its list. CATLthe acronym by which it is known Contemporary Amperex Technology, He has also found his name labeled in black. The company is dedicated to the manufacture of lithium batteries, and is the supplier for Tesla cars. The firm has also fallen on the stock market during the day, although to a lesser extent, since its decline has been limited to 3%.

From Bloomberg point out that, although “American investors are not prohibited from buying securities in those designated as Chinese military companies that operate in the United States, although the Pentagon discourages American firms from negotiate with members of this list“. They also highlight the case of Xiaomi, the smartphone producer, which was in this ranking previously, but which managed to be excluded.