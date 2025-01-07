Peter, Paul & Maryone of the most iconic brands in folk history, has lost a second member after the death of Mary Travers in 2009. This is Peter Yarrowcomposer and tenor of the group, died at the age of 86 from bladder cancer that was diagnosed in 2017.

Yarrow was born on May 31, 1938 in Providence (Rhode Island), the son of Jewish immigrants of Ukrainian origin. He graduated with a degree in Psychology from Cornell University in 1959, and began performing during his senior year at Cornell, giving recitals as part of folklorist Harold Thompson’s lectures in his ‘Romp-n-Stomp’ classes. The following year he traveled to New York to perform on the Greenwich Village club circuit, where he met manager Albert Grossman, who put him in contact with the contralto Mary Travers, and she, in turn, with the baritone Paul Stookey.

The vocal trio began by going easy, singing traditional songs and hits by Pete Seeger and other masters of North American roots music, but in a matter of months they became part of that folk Olympus that they believed to be unattainable. To do this, they added songs by Grossman’s represented star, Bob Dylan, to their repertoire before entering the recording studio to release their eponymous debut in 1962. It was the following year when they became a legend, performing ‘If I Had a Hammer’ (by Seeger) and ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ (by Dylan) at the August 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, remembered by Martin Luther’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech King.

The group released eleven albums during the 1960s and became one of the most influential names in folk, even in Spain, where they were admired by many artists, especially in the Nova Cançó movement in Catalonia.









Yarrow was the lead vocal on ‘Puff, the Magic Dragon’, ‘The Great Mandella’ and ‘Day Is Done’, songs he wrote or co-wrote with Stookey, now the sole survivor of the trio, who has described his deceased partner as his “creative, irrepressible, spontaneous and musical little brother, whom I came to thank and love for the mature wisdom and inspiring guidance he shared with me as an older brother. “Perhaps Peter was the two brothers I never had, and I will miss them both deeply.”

The dark spot in Yarrow’s biography took place in 1970, when he was convicted and served three months in prison for “taking indecent liberties with a minor” after a 14-year-old teenager, Barbara Winter, said that when she went to his room At a hotel in Washington DC looking for an autograph, he opened the door naked and forced her to touch him until he ejaculated. The group broke up due to controversy and the three embarked on solo careers, and more than a decade later, he was symbolically pardoned by Jimmy Carter one day before his presidency ended in January 1981.

The group reunited in 1981 and performed again sporadically over the following decades, until Travers died in 2009 from complications resulting from chemotherapy while receiving treatment for leukemia. In his later years, Yarrow also performed with his daughter, Bethany Yarrow, and cellist Rufus Cappadocia, as Peter, Bethany and Rufus. In 2011 he performed with Bethany and her son Christopher at an Occupy Wall Street demonstration, performing ‘Puff’ and ‘We Shall Not Be Moved’, and continued to support political candidates and get involved with different activism campaigns.

In 2019, Yarrow was scheduled to perform at the Colorscape Chenango arts festival in upstate New York, but her concert was canceled due to renewed talk of her past on social media. “I do not intend to minimize or excuse what I have done, and I cannot adequately express my apologies and regret for the pain and harm I have caused,” he told the New York Times at the time. In 2021, Barbara Winter herself said that she had not been informed of the pardon before reading it in the press. “I felt like you had been punched in the gut,” he told the Washington Post, which stated that the pardon was “perhaps the only one in US history to erase a conviction for a sexual crime against a child.” », noting that it had gone unnoticed at the time, as it was granted hours before the release of the American hostages in Iran.