Juarez City.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone reported that the man attacked with machetes and burned in the Las Haciendas subdivision is hospitalized and his health condition is reserved.

The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday on the streets of Hacienda Central and Hacienda La Concepción in the Las Haciendas subdivision.

One of the versions indicated that a man supposedly tried to take a girl and that was why he had been lynched,

In a statement from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, it is stated that the agents who responded to the report upon arriving at the scene observed a man asking for help, who had stab wounds and burns, who said that a woman had attacked him with a machete and then set fire to his house.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that a minor was placed at the disposal of the Specialized Unit for Criminal Justice for Adolescents, by the Municipal Police.

Finally, the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s Communications Department indicated that they are working on compiling the corresponding file on this incident.