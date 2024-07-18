Chihuahua, Chih.- The general director of the State Housing Commission (Coesvi), José Antonio Chávez, considered that social housing, which had a boom for many years, is not currently being built. He explained that this has stopped being done due to the increase in the cost of materials and land, while he said that as part of the actions aimed at offering social housing to the people of Chihuahua, they are working with Infonavit to recover abandoned houses.

“We are working on a diagnosis, on a closing of total numbers in which we will have to participate by putting social housing back on the market. For many years, attention has been neglected, social housing is no longer produced. Nobody builds social housing anymore because the rising cost of materials and land no longer makes it viable. We have to seek that viability again and offer social housing to the people of Chihuahua again,” said Chavez.

He said that this is done together with Infonavit and they seek to recover housing that can then be acquired by those who need a house. Although he said that they do not yet have final numbers to know exactly how many abandoned houses there are in the state, this analysis is part of the work they are currently doing.

However, he said they estimate that 60% of the housing that can be recovered is located in Ciudad Juárez.

“We haven’t finalized the numbers yet. Next week we will have the final number, but what we do know is that practically more than 60 percent are located in Ciudad Juárez. Of course, Chihuahua has a percentage and very little in other municipalities of the state,” he said.

He added that they are also analyzing with the Institute the development of new housing in municipalities such as Ojinaga, Madera or Cuauhtémoc.

In addition, they are also working on the feasibility of recovering the subdivisions of Pensiones Civiles de Chihuahua, in Delicias, Cuauhtémoc and the capital. This would help PCE to also clean up its finances. “With this we are once again giving Pensiones the opportunity to recover money from those subdivisions that were left unfinished,” he said.

