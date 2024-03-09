The starting grid

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Pramac), Espargarò (Aprilia), Bastianini (Ducati)

2nd Row: Binder (KTM), Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

3rd Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Acosta (KTM GasGas), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

4th Row: Vinales (Aprilia), Miller (KTM), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse)

5th Row: Zarco (Honda LCR), Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

6th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Mir (Honda), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

7th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR), Rins (Yamaha), Marini (Honda)

8th Row: Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac).

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the textual chronicle of Sprint of the Qatar Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. It is the opening weekend of the 2024 world championship.

The Sprint rules remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint it will leave at 5pm Italian time (7pm local time) and will consist of 11 laps.

