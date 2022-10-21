PER

Dhe human resources manager does it, the branch manager does it, the green vice chancellor does it: they use first-name terms, they have rid themselves of a distance towards their colleagues that they know anyway that they cannot do justice to with a small word. The stiff “Sie” has had its day, and that is contemporary and quite right. Nothing could be more inappropriate for the year 2022 than the frantic maintenance of a supposedly polite distance that has long since pixelated into the metaverse with the emergence of Facebook and later Instagram. “Good morning” stories and “something personal” tweets have degraded this formal distancing to an attitude that can at best be argued for in terms of greater hygiene.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth writes”.

Despite two years of social distancing, we’ve never been as close as we are now – and it will get even closer. The social networks are the public space in which we move, and here people argue, scold, share and build community. Revolutions have been organized via Facebook (Arab Spring), politics made on Twitter (Trump), and campaigns sabotaged on Tiktok (K-Pop fans). With countless zoom conferences from the home office, in which wall tattoos, crooked bookshelves and the remaining unsightly truths of private life were radically exposed in the work context, the last gap between work and private life, between you and you, has closed. How can you claim to be able to keep any distance to the other person when we are all Googling each other after the first meeting at the latest – sometimes even during this meeting. On the other hand, the little word “you” will not arrive.