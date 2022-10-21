Board | The government front broke down on nature restoration, the Greens and the Left Alliance did not accept the committee’s final summary

“A little surprising situation, but not terribly dramatic,” says Sdp MP Matias Mäkynen.

The government lines have broken up in the parliament’s economic committee during the editing phase of the statement on nature restoration.

In the statement, the economic committee criticized the Government’s position on the EU restoration proposal.

The prime minister’s party Sdp and the center stood behind the coalition’s unconditional decision summary. The Left Alliance and the Greens opposed the presented short text.

Preparation continues in other committees. The big committee will probably say its final position in November.

Sdp’s Member of the Finance Committee, Member of Parliament Matias Mäkynen doesn’t think it’s dramatic.

“We decided unanimously in the committee on the statement and the text of the statement, but suddenly we did not agree on the text of the decision, even though it was the same in content as the statement itself,” says Mäkynen.

“A little surprising situation, but not terribly dramatic, because the text of the statement was unanimously approved by the governing parties.”

The greens Member of the Finance Committee, Member of Parliament Atte Harjanne also says that the committee’s statement itself was acceptable, but he objected to the conclusion of a few lines of the statement.

“The State Council’s position is good, and it has problematized parts of the EU proposal, as it should be. As such, the Government’s deliberations largely corresponded to the Government’s position. But in the final summary, I didn’t feel there was any need to dramatize the statement’s relationship with the Government’s position,” says Harjanne.

Harjanne does not consider the disagreement “at this stage” to be dramatic, as the processing is still ongoing.

“After all, the grand committee forms the position of the parliament, and I see no reason why a unanimous view could not be found in the government based on the position of the government. A special case, however, because I don’t think there was any need for such a statement regarding the Government’s position.”

Read more: A presentation was made in the EU, which made Finnish politicians furious: Should Finland’s forests be returned to the 1950s?

In dispute it is about the European Union’s restoration act, which proposes to restore 20 percent of degraded habitats by 2030 and the rest by 2050.

The aim of the Commission’s proposal is to combat the loss of nature. The presentation defines goals for each country, for example, how to restore areas to their natural state.

Many are worried about the costs of the restoration proposal for Finland. According to the Commission’s estimate, the costs of the restoration regulation are EUR 930 million per year for Finland. The costs would be the third highest in the EU after France and Spain.

Restoration aims to restore the site to its natural state or to restore functions typical of the habitat by removing factors that cause disturbances.

Read more: The opposition grilled the government about the national forest policy