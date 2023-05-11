Promotions for different types of mothers are happening this week for those who are late in buying the gift. Tips range from books, electronics and sports equipment to that mother who wants to start exercising in 2023. Check it out.

Connected

For connected mothers, there are several electronic options on sale on the date. The Samsung S20 FE smartphone, ready to receive the 5G signal, It is going for R$1,999 in cash on the Americanas website. Another option focused on cost-effectiveness and without 5G internet can be the Moto G22, with 128 GB of memory, for R$934 in cash.

To listen to music or watch a video on your cell phone, a good gift is the JBL Wave Flex wireless headphones, which is coming out for R$305. Your mom can also get a personal assistant to call her own on this date. Amazon’s Echo Show 5, with screen, camera and integrated Alexa, is going for R$404.

athletes

If your mother wants to start a fitness project in 2023, some accessories can help her to have a healthier routine. If she is a fan of two wheels, the choice could be a 26 rim bike with 21 Bella Cairu brands for R$667. If the choice is to exercise without leaving home, a good option can be the Dream Dr treadmill for R$1,431.

A shoe suitable for physical activity is ideal so that your mother does not get injured. A good gift that works both for those who are starting to run or for those who already have experience is the Mizuno Wave Rider that is selling for R$999 on the brand’s website. For those who want a smart watch to monitor physical activity, sleep, but without leaving style aside, the Polar Ignite 3 is costing R$2,849 on the official website.

mother readers

The date can also be a chance to renew the library of mothers, grandmothers and aunts. Submarino has book promotions for up to 15% with the coupon ELAMERECE. There are several titles with emphasis on Let’s all be feministsby Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, for R$30and the books Mom, tell me a story It is Grandma, tell me a storyso they share life stories with you.

If she doesn’t give up technology, one choice could be a Kindle. Amazon’s e-reader is in its 11th generation, with built-in lighting and more space. It is costing R$426.