A fact of abuse has shocked the population of Plainview in the state of Texas in the last week, after it was published that a under the age of six was sexually assaulted by some of her classmates while being recorded with an iPad from the institution.

The FBI launched an investigation into the event after completing a week of protests and threats against the school ‘South Plainview’, by the guardians and the community in general.

After the abuse, the school suspended classes for two days. Photo: Image taken from the ‘KBCD’ newscast / screenshot

The parents affirm that the school has not acted with the corresponding sanctions or communicated what happened in an adequate manner, since they consider that their actions were arbitrary once they found out about the aggression on April 19, according to the American media ‘Usa Today’.

“The abuse has been going on for a week and a half and these kids are still at the same desk. My cousin is still in a position with all the children and has to see her abusers every day”, said Heather González, the minor’s cousin, in an interview with the ‘KCBD’ newscast.

(You may be interested in: The false tumor for which a mother and her daughter received hundreds of thousands of dollars).

So far, it is known that the primary technology section was in charge of notifying the fact, after a worker came across the video of the girl, while checking the device.

Given the evidence, the campus directives reported what happened to the relatives of those involved and the district authorities, after inquiring that the abuse was committed in the middle of a class, under one of the classroom desks and without the teacher realizing it.



(Keep reading: Argentina: complaints of sexual abuse of minors; the children mentioned a ‘bad toad’).

So much so, that it was not until the other day of the attack that the teacher, noticing the distraction of children on the iPad, decided to confiscate it minutes after the students managed to block it, according to local media statements.

The community has already completed two weeks of protests in front of the institution. See also Police found a mummy inside a man's cooler in Peru Photo: Image taken from the ‘KBCD’ newscast / screenshot

In the same way, González affirmed that after her family noticed the strange state of mind of the girl, she reported that days before the serious episode, the same classmates had bothered her with obscene signs during the lunch line.

The details of how the institution will proceed with the colleagues who committed this act are still unknown, despite the fact that the professor is sanctioned.

Alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old boy in Soacha

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news