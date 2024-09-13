Ciudad Juarez.- Representatives of private companies and shelters from across the country met at the meeting Building Bridges: between Corporate Social Responsibility and Humanitarian Assistance for Migrants, to promote innovative models of collaboration in the field of humanitarian assistance.

The meeting was convened by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM/UN Mexico) with the aim of facilitating a space for dialogue, exchange and learning that will benefit the growing number of migrants living in or passing through Mexico, the international agency reported.

The meeting of nearly twenty private companies and 27 migrant shelters from across the country also provided information to the private sector on opportunities to align their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) portfolios with the humanitarian response to benefit the migrant population in Mexico.

“The event takes on great relevance in a context in which migratory flows continue to rise, with unprecedented numbers, particularly of migrants transiting the country irregularly: from January to July 2024, nearly 830,000 events of people in an irregular migratory situation were recorded by the immigration authority in Mexico, 162 percent more than in the same period in 2023,” IOM highlighted.

Baker & McKenzie and IOM have signed a memorandum of understanding under which the law firm will provide pro bono legal advice to various shelters, particularly regarding their legal incorporation.

Among the panelists were representatives from AT&T, Baker & McKenzie and the LEGO Foundation, which help migrants or are interested in learning about the needs of this population and creating corporate social responsibility projects.

Other partner companies and representations that attended as panelists were the Appleseed Foundation, the College of Notaries of Jalisco, Fortalessa, the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi), Ashoka, the Telefónica Movistar Mexico Foundation, the Global Compact Mexico, and Consume Conciencia.

“The work addressed the role of the private sector in strengthening and diversifying the range of services available, analyzed production models and humanitarian ventures promoted by pioneering shelters in the field, and presented existing collaborations with the private sector,” it was reported.

The meeting also addressed the strengthening of institutional capacities of migrant shelters and homes, as well as the challenges, needs and areas of opportunity to strengthen collaboration between companies and shelters that serve migrants in Mexico every day.