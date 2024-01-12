Deyvis Orosco He broke his silence and decided to send a strong response to Magaly Medina, after she criticized Michelle Alexander for producing a boiserie about him. Let us remember that, a few months ago, the show host had harsh words for Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid's husband for wanting to do a television project about his personal life: “What is he going to tell?” In this regard, the leader of the Néctar Group spoke out.

What did Magaly Medina say about Deyvis Orosco?

In December 2023,Deyvis Oroscoappeared at the América TV pre-sale to announce that he will have his own biographical series called'Your name and mine'.

After learning about this project, Magaly MedinaHe went on camera to express his disagreement that Cassandra Sánchez's husband received this recognition because he consolidated his artistic career thanks to his father.

“The one who was an icon of popular music was Johnny Orosco… Like Deyvis Orosco, what has he done besides singing 'El arbolito'?” he commented. Medina.“I really don't see much merit in Deyvis… What success has he achieved? It seems really silly to me that a production company wants to make a bioseries about him. What are you going to tell? How did he meet Cassandra?”he added.

What did Deyvis Orosco say about Magaly Medina's questions about his series?

Deyvis Orosco He broke his silence in the face of the criticism received for his bioseries that will be broadcast on América TV. Along these lines, the popular 'Bomboncito' did not hesitate to send a strong message to Magaly Medinawho questioned why a production was made about his life.

“He has speculated a lot about what he thinks he knows about Deyvis's life and even about what I could tell. But when he finds out things he didn't know (in the series), it will change the entire course of everything that has been generated for good”, said Orosco in a recent interview for the program 'América spectacles'.

