This SUV is coming to the Netherlands next month, can you see which German car brand it is from?

A car whose logo has been washed away is often the result of a social media strategy written during a graduation internship: 'If we keep people guessing, then boost that the interaction on Facebook!'. No interns were injured in the making of this article; it was just something we happened to notice. Because could you see at once which brand this car was?

If you said BMW, you got it right. The bottom in the photo is of the iX2, the brand's new coupe-SUV. BMW showed the car to the world for the first time in October last year and it will appear on Dutch roads next month. A good moment to take another look at the design. It is also available as a BMW X2 with a petrol engine and as an extra sporty X2 M35i xDrive with 300 hp.

How can you tell it's a BMW?

Connoisseurs had of course already posted the Hofmeister kink at the rear side windows, but otherwise it is not immediately a recognizable BMW design. The taillights even resemble Chevrolets of the past, or if you look at the car directly from the rear, perhaps even Mazda. It is striking that you had to look twice, because BMWs used to be immediately recognizable.

The purpose of the car was to distinguish it from the BMW X1, BMW reports: 'The new BMW X2 has a striking and expressive design that clearly distinguishes it from the BMW X1.' The brand does not call this an SUV, but a Sports Activity Coupé, so SAC. The BMW X1 is approximately the same car, but without the coupe roofline.

You immediately recognize the front of the iX2 and X2 as BMW because of the shape of the headlights, but also because of the kidney grilles between them. Are you charmed by both the front and back? Then you can get into the petrol version for 52,340 euros. Would you rather drive electric? Then you have to pay 59,350 euros for the BMW iX2.