Chihuahua.— The net employment trend in the northern region, which includes the states of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Zacatecas, is 22 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, lower than the national average and the 27 percent reported in the previous quarter, according to ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey (EOS).

Sayra del Carmen Gallegos, Business Unit Manager at Manpower, explained that the net employment trend in the northern region is below the national average, which was 30 percent, although, she said, it is still a positive trend for hiring.

The Manpower Business Unit Manager attributed this drop to the fact that employers are very cautious at the end of the year, in addition to the fact that the manufacturing industry is slightly slowing down hiring and is starting new projects in January.

Of the employers surveyed, 37 percent of employers plan to increase their talent requirements, 15 percent plan to reduce them, 43 percent do not expect to make any changes, and the remaining five percent do not know if they will make any changes during the fourth quarter of the year.

In the country, he explained, a representative sample of approximately one thousand employers was applied, who reported a net employment trend of 30 percent.

Of this representative sample of 1,000 employers surveyed, 42 percent of business owners in the country said they plan to increase their talent requirements, 12 percent will decrease them, 38 percent do not expect to make any changes, and the remaining eight percent do not know.

The net trend for the fourth quarter of the year is two percentage points lower compared to the previous quarter (32 percent), and six percentage points lower compared to the same quarter of the previous year (36 percent).

In terms of recruitment, the survey addressed the issue of employer retention strategies in Mexico, as companies are increasingly investing in training to retain the best talent in their companies.

Among the actions that employers are implementing to retain their staff are providing training to managers and offering more opportunities for professional growth, that is, developing the people they have more and working with the training part to create better opportunities.

In addition, he said, improving work-life balance has played a key role in keeping employees in companies, as has implementing better technological tools to improve processes and reduce work-related stress.

The sectors leading employment expectations in Mexico for this quarter are Communication Services (40%), Consumer Goods and Services (38%), Information Technology (38%) and Life Sciences and Health (33%).

The remaining sectors report the following: Manufacturing 30 percent, Transportation, Logistics and Automotive 30 percent, Finance and Real Estate 22 percent, Energy 19 percent and others 17 percent. (Claudia Valenzuela)