The estimate for inflation measured by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) this year has retreated again in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 15th, by the Central Bank. The median for the index increase in 2023 fell from 2.14% to 2.03%. For 2024, the projection remained at 4.14%. Four weeks earlier, the expected percentages were 3.50% and 4.18%, respectively.

Calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the General Price Indices (IGPs) are greatly affected by the performance of the exchange rate and by the values ​​of wholesale products, such as commodities.