The estimate for inflation measured by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) this year has retreated again in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 15th, by the Central Bank. The median for the index increase in 2023 fell from 2.14% to 2.03%. For 2024, the projection remained at 4.14%. Four weeks earlier, the expected percentages were 3.50% and 4.18%, respectively.
Calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the General Price Indices (IGPs) are greatly affected by the performance of the exchange rate and by the values of wholesale products, such as commodities.
