Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Monday. of whose government he highlighted that he is “a leader” when it comes to improving Ukraine’s defensive capabilities by land and air.

“I will meet with my friend Rishi. We will carry out substantial negotiations face to face and with delegations,” Zelensky wrote in a message on the social network Twitter, in which he also announced that the “cooperation” between London and Kiev “will continue” this Monday as part of his trip to the British capital.

Today–London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

It must be taken into account that, Zelensky has traveled in recent days to Rome, Berlin and Pariswhere he met with Pope Francis and with the heads of government and state of Italy, Germany and France, who have promised to continue helping Ukraine militarily and have promised new defense assistance packages.

Therefore, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Monday, before meeting with the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky, that the UK will maintain its support for Ukraine so that it can defend itself against “relentless and indiscriminate attacks” from Russia.

Sunak will meet with the Ukrainian president at his country residence in Checkers, on the outskirts of London, after Zelenski made a tour of several European capitals in order to gather support, British official sources reported.

Charlemagne Prize

In fact, the Ukrainian president was awarded the Charlemagne Prize, on May 14, which took place in Aachen, Germany, for his commitment to European “values” during his visit to Germany.

“Dear Europe, Ukraine brings you victory,” Zelensky said during his more than 25-minute speech in the coronation hall of Aachen City Hall,

He stressed that this is a victory not only in this war, but over aggression, annexation, burning of cities, deportation, the catastrophe of genocide, and a victory that will show itself in the form of peace.

Zelensky receives the Charlemagne Prize in Germany. See also Ukraine: Olive green t-shirt, like a guerrilla. Eccentric "uniform" by Zelensky Photo: Federico Gambarini / POOL / AFP

