The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has identified the procedures required of residency violators in the country who wish to remain in the country legally and settle their status. They have two options: either to remain with their current employer, who must renew the violator’s residency, or to apply for a new work permit through a new employer.

She explained that the procedure is determined according to the settlement option, the category of the violator, and the classification of the settlement applicant, whether the employer has a registered violating worker, or the violating worker.

She explained that for residency violators, individuals whose residency has expired and who do not have a work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, they have two options to adjust their status, either to stay or to leave.

The procedures for choosing to remain vary according to the classification of the settlement applicant, and this option includes two cases:

The first is if the violating resident wishes to join a new employer: the procedure is for the new employer to apply for a new work permit issuance service from the ministry or authority depending on the establishment’s affiliation. The second is if the violating resident wishes to continue with the current employer: the procedure is for the employer to apply for a residence renewal service through one of the channels of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

If the violating resident wishes to leave, the procedure is for the violating resident to apply for an exit permit service through the Authority’s systems.

For the category of residency violators who are individuals whose residency has expired and who have an expired work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the establishments or support workers category, the violating worker has two options: either apply for an exit permit service through the Authority’s systems, or the option to stay. If the violating worker wishes to stay with the current employer: The procedure is for the current employer to apply for a work permit renewal service through the Ministry’s channels according to the procedures and continue the contractual relationship.

In the event that the current employer wishes to settle the status of the violating worker by canceling or reporting the absence from work: the procedure is for the current employer to submit the work permit cancellation service through the Ministry’s channels according to the procedures, or for the current employer to submit the service of registering a complaint about absence from work. In the event that the violating worker wishes to join a new employer: the procedure is for the employer to submit the work permit issuance service.

As for the category of residency violators, individuals whose residency has expired and who have a work permit issued by the Ministry in the category of establishments or support workers, and against whom a complaint of “discontinuation from work” has been filed, the Authority explained that in this case this category has two options to settle their situation: the first is for the violating worker to apply for an exit permit service through the Authority’s systems, and the second is to stay.

In the event that the employee chooses to stay and the current employer wishes to restore the relationship and continue the contractual relationship, the procedure is as follows: If the violating work permit has expired, the current employer applies for the work permit renewal service through the Ministry’s channels in accordance with the procedures and the continuation of the contractual relationship, without the need to apply for the service of canceling a complaint of absence from work. However, if the violating worker’s permit is valid, the current employer applies for the service of canceling a complaint of absence from work.

If the violating worker wishes to join a new employer: the procedure is for the new employer to apply for a new work permit from the ministry or authority, depending on the establishment’s affiliation.

