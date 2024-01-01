According to the Israeli Walla website, the decision came as a result of reducing the scope of the fighting, “as many Hamas brigades were neutralized, more than 8,000 members of the movement were eliminated, and many areas in the Gaza Strip were cleared of terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels.” And military shelters, in addition to apartments, weapons depots, and launching sites.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant confirmed the reduction of forces in selected areas, in accordance with the recommendations of the Israeli army, but stated that the city of Khan Yunis will remain a city under heavy fighting, “until the Hamas infrastructure is completely destroyed, the kidnappers are located, and senior officials are found.”

The website said that the Israeli army is interested in moving to the next phase of the campaign, and attacking in a more targeted manner, from the air and on the ground.

According to estimates, more and more targeted operations and raids will be carried out on Hamas strongholds in Gaza, from Israel, and accordingly, the reduction of forces is taking place in an attempt to prevent large forces from the Palestinian territories from becoming a target for Hamas and the factions fighting there.

Besides moving troops into the field and changing the way it fights, the IDF is also preparing for 2024 by training new commanders and plans to call up reservists who have been discharged, to continue fighting next year.