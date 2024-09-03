Ciudad Juarez.– As part of the work being implemented in the “Human Security Plan for the 16 de septiembre neighborhood,” coordinated by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), a census was conducted with the aim of understanding the economic conditions of the population and thus creating strategies to address the underlying economic problems of the inhabitants.

The census is structured into five areas: sociodemographic characteristics, housing characteristics, food security, economy and health. There was extensive information on the living conditions of the population and approximately 80 people participated.

The activity was led by the Social Prevention Department of the SSPM, in coordination with Evolución Fundamental AC, who was kind enough to facilitate and convene the community in its facilities located in said colony, for the application of the census.

It is important to mention that the economic census will continue to be applied to more people in the colony, in order to have a significant sample and obtain relevant data for analysis and in turn the development of strategies as part of the human security plan for the 16 de septiembre colony.