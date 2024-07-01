“Any acute clinical picture, even the most nuanced, can hide pitfalls which, from one moment to the next, can prove capable of killing. We therefore urge the legislator to avoid the invention, which is also proving to be largely unsuccessful in many areas , of other organizational modules conceived as ‘intermediate structures’ for acute filtering and to restore or, where existing, further enhance, with maximum speed, the operation of the First aid points of the territorial emergency system 118. When you really want to avoid potentially avoidable deaths, it could be considered wise and respectful of the truth to take into account, in fact, the ancient Latin saying ‘unicuique suum’, to each one his own. ” This is the warning of Mario Balzanelli, President of Sis 118commenting to Adnkronos Salute on the tragic episode that occurred in Priverno, where a 37-year-old died in a club, in front of friends, waiting for help. Just 24 hours earlier the man had gone to the Pat (Territorial Assistance Point) in Priverno complaining of chest pain, but had been discharged.

“If, on the one hand, it is not possible to go into the specific merits of the tragic news episode, the overall evaluation of which is now up to the competent authority – Balzanelli stated – it is instead possible, and necessary, to make some essential considerations regarding the specific appropriateness of the path management that characterized the event. In case of sudden onset of chest pain, a plurality of causes must be taken into consideration for a differential diagnostic evaluation, starting from the most severe and immediately life-threatening ones, which deserve a follow-up procedure. complete and timed clinical evaluation and observation, precisely because they sometimes hide potentially fatal threats, even in situations that initially seem reassuring, they must absolutely be managed and filtered in the territory by the territorial emergency system – he states – the only structure. of the national health system specifically appointed by the State to manage emergencies (red codes), urgencies (yellow codes) but also acute situations that seem minor (green codes)”.

The 118 First Aid Point is “the only territorial permanent structure managed by doctors and nurses with expertise in emergency medicine, well-tested in 32 years of history of national healthcare and – Balzanelli points out – able, 24 hours a day, to immediately carry out clinical assessments and emergency therapy, as well as to set up an appropriate diagnostic pathway in a time-dependent operational context, which can include, depending on specific needs, also immediate transport of the patient to the hospital deemed most suitable. At present and with the data in hand, it is useless and a failure to invent anything else”, concludes the president of Sis 118.

On the events that occurred in Priverno “it is necessary to make two fundamental considerations”, he added Rossella Carucci, National Vice President Sis 118. “Pat at this point has become a public danger, a danger to the public utility, because sending home, if it is so proven, a patient with precordial pain without the necessary investigations – he notes – is a behavior that cannot be accepted in the 2024. Second consideration: the doctor on board the medical car cannot be missing, if he is not there it is a failure to provide assistance”. “We must, therefore, intervene on two fronts – explains Carucci – restore the 118 first intervention points, if we want these proximity structures to exist that provide responses to the population in emergency conditions and cancel the Pat. And we must restore professional dignity to the 118 which was completely abandoned in 10 years by the outgoing regional administration, as a national Sis 118, I appeal to the regional administration in office to do these two things which are currently indispensable, to provide assistance to our territories in emergency conditions we will see more and more preventable deaths.”