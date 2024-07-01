The Keeper’s Diary: A Biohazard Story is a Resident Evil fan film inspired by the events and characters of the first chapter of the Capcom series, in particular the Keeper’s Diary which can be viewed among the various documents available within the scenario.

The amateur short film draws inspiration from that specific story to tell the testimony of the custodian of the Arklay Laboratoriesamong the first to be infected by the lethal virus produced by the Umbrella Corporation that transforms people into horrible zombies.

We see the character conversing with colleagues, then conducting experiments that bring to light the nature of the mutations on which the ruthless corporation is working, only to discover that he too has been affected until the dramatic final testimony on the typewriter.

At the end of the fan-film there is also a surprise that aims to another short filmbut based on a different Capcom intellectual property: how will it end?