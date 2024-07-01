The Keeper’s Diary: A Biohazard Story is a Resident Evil fan film inspired by the events and characters of the first chapter of the Capcom series, in particular the Keeper’s Diary which can be viewed among the various documents available within the scenario.
The amateur short film draws inspiration from that specific story to tell the testimony of the custodian of the Arklay Laboratoriesamong the first to be infected by the lethal virus produced by the Umbrella Corporation that transforms people into horrible zombies.
We see the character conversing with colleagues, then conducting experiments that bring to light the nature of the mutations on which the ruthless corporation is working, only to discover that he too has been affected until the dramatic final testimony on the typewriter.
At the end of the fan-film there is also a surprise that aims to another short filmbut based on a different Capcom intellectual property: how will it end?
An inexhaustible narrative universe
As we know, the narrative universe that Capcom has created with the Resident Evil series has so far been a nearly inexhaustible source of storiesand the fan-film draws on one of the many documents that the developers have inserted in order to enrich the plot.
This is an element common to all Resident Evil chapters, and which we naturally also find in the recent remakes that have made the fortune of the Osaka company, allowing it to relaunch this intellectual property in a big way and grind out impressive sales.
In this regard, we will see exactly when the expected ones will be announced. remakes of Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil: Code Veronicahighly anticipated by fans.
