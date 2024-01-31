Falcao garcia He is a difficult player to forget. For every team he has gone through he has left his mark, with his goals. And one of his most stellar moments was undoubtedly in the Atlético de Madrid.

El Tigre played with the colchonero team shirt between 2011 and 2013 with a very outstanding performance.

That's why the fans don't forget it. This Wednesday, January 31, when Rayo Vallecano visited the Metropolitano stadium, on a day of the Spanish league, El Tigre was cheered by the local fans.

Radamel Falcao García, with the Atlético de Madrid shirt.

Falcao started the game on the substitute bench, but that did not matter to the Colchonera fans who sang their traditional song at the top of their lungs. “Radamel Falcao, lorolorolorolo…”.

At Atlético de Madrid, Falcao García won the Copa del Rey, the European League and the European Super Cup.

With a great ovation the Atleti fans received Falcao García🇨🇴 at the Civitas🏟️

The 'Tigre' is a historical idol of the Colchonero team💥 pic.twitter.com/xzxNej2bTS — Goal Kick (@SaqueDeMetaCO) January 31, 2024

