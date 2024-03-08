Nintendo has released a new, full-bodied trailer dedicated to characteristics Of Princess Peach: Showtime!the interesting adventure starring the famous princess which will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.
Presented in conjunction with the launch of the Princess Peach: Showtime! demo, the video offers an in-depth overview of the game and its peculiarities, starting naturally from the mechanics of transformations.
The latter perform a central role in the gameplayallowing the character to not only change appearance but also acquire powerful new abilities to overcome obstacles along the way.
A complicated 2024?
The launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! will mark the beginning of a long period without first party Nintendo games: apart from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which currently does not yet have an official release date, no other titles from the Kyoto house are planned between now and the end of 2024.
Third party productions will therefore take care of filling this gap, thanks to a series of interesting conversions (see Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Grounded), but we know well that it won't be the same for Nintendo fans.
