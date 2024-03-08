Nintendo has released a new, full-bodied trailer dedicated to characteristics Of Princess Peach: Showtime!the interesting adventure starring the famous princess which will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.

Presented in conjunction with the launch of the Princess Peach: Showtime! demo, the video offers an in-depth overview of the game and its peculiarities, starting naturally from the mechanics of transformations.

The latter perform a central role in the gameplayallowing the character to not only change appearance but also acquire powerful new abilities to overcome obstacles along the way.