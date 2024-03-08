Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball', one of the most emblematic and widely distributed mangas globally, died at the age of 68. The mangaka and designer who created a cultural phenomenon lost his life due to an acute subdural hematoma, a form of internal bleeding in the brain, according to reports from his team last Friday. His work was recognized worldwide: not only has it been a success in comic format, but it has also transcended into animated television adaptations and films. The printed story of 'Dragon Ball' began publication in 1984 and tells the adventures of a young man named Son Goku. This character embarks on an epic journey in search of mystical spheres, which have the power to protect the planet from a race of extraterrestrial humanoids, known as saiyans.

Akira Toriyama passed away, latest news: fans and personalities say goodbye to the artist What is Akira Toriyama's fortune? After the mangaka's death, there was a notable increase in internet searches about his life, especially highlighting the interest in his assets accumulated throughout his career. It is known that he achieved fame more than four decades ago, so it can be presumed that he managed to accumulate a considerable fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Akira Toriyama had an estimated net worth of $50 million, a result of his work on the renowned manga series 'Dr. Slump' and 'Dragon Ball'. Gerardo Reyero, the voice of Frieza, says goodbye to Akira Toriyama The voice actor, Gerardo Reyero, who played Frieza in 'Dragon Ball', used his Twitter account (X) to say goodbye to the creator of this manga and subsequent TV show: "You changed our lives forever. Thank you, Akari Toriyama," he wrote. You changed our lives forever.

Thank you #akiratoriyama 🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/3NhT6b8O33 — Gerardo Reyero Muñoz (@GerardoReyero) March 8, 2024 Masako Nozawa, voice of Goku in Japanese, mourns the death of Akira Toriyama The artist who voices Goku in the Japanese version of the anime referred to the death of the mangaka and sent heartfelt words: "I don't want to believe it. "My head is empty because I don't want to think about Akira Toriyama being gone," she noted. "Still, every time I meet Toriyama-sensei, I remember the words he told me: 'Goku, please listen, I will stay by Goku's side until my energy runs out,'" she said in a statement from the agency.

Who was Akira Toriyama?

The unexpected departure of Akira Toriyama, a reserved but tremendously influential cartoonist, has made a great impact in the artistic field, especially among those shaped by his distinctive style seen in 'Dragon Ball', a global phenomenon in both manga and anime. Toriyama, who was born on April 5, 1955 in Kiyosu, Japan, died at the age of 68. Initially, he worked in advertising in Nagoya, but then decided to dedicate himself to manga, moving away from the conventional lifestyle of a Japanese salaryman.

His career took off after he caught the attention of editor Kazuhiko Torishima with his early works and debuted in Shonen Jump magazine in 1978. His big success came with 'Dr. Slump' and then with 'Dragon Ball', which started as a short story called 'Dragon Boy'. 'Dragon Ball', which was published between 1984 and 1995, was not only a success but also transformed the anime industry and continued with series such as 'Dragon Ball Heroes' and 'Dragon Ball Super', where he worked on the script.

Despite his fame, Toriyama valued his privacy, preferring to be depicted as a caricature of a robot. He lived in Kiyosu with his wife, former mangaka Yoshimi Kato, and they had two children. His death marks a significant end of an era in the world of manga and leaves a lasting legacy that continues to inspire new artists.

