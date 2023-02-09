UPDATEPrincess Amalia is still going through a very difficult time, because of the great threat. She said this on Sint Maarten on Thursday evening, at the conclusion of the visit she paid to the Antilles with her parents.

Since the end of last summer, Amalia has been under even stricter security than usual due to serious threats from the mocromafia. She indicated that she had imagined the start of her studies very differently. The threat started about the same time as her studies at the University of Amsterdam.

When asked if she has plans to continue her studies abroad because of the threat, Amalia said matter-of-factly: “I study at the University of Amsterdam.”

She thanked Dutch people from all parts of the kingdom for their reactions to the news of the threat. "I really want to express my gratitude for all the support from friends and family, but also from all parts of the Netherlands and therefore also the Caribbean," said the princess, who spoke of a great trip to the Antilles.

What the princess misses most is “the normal life of a student”. “I entered my student days with the idea of ​​doing what students do. The reality, unfortunately, was anything but that. I’m going to be very honest about it. I still have a very hard time with it,” said Amalia. She also mentioned, for example, just entering “a shop”. On the islands she experienced a little freedom again, Amalia said.

King Willem-Alexander was not worried about the safety of his daughter on the islands, he was above all “proud”.