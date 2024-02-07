The Prince of Wales, williamheir to the crown of the United Kingdom, resumed his public activities this Wednesday, after the cancer diagnosis of his father the king, and the abdominal surgery suffered by his wife, Kate.

(Also: These are the great dates that have marked the life of King Carlos III)

William participated this morning at Windsor Castle in an investiture ceremony, in which Different people were awarded the Order of the British Empire.

(You can read: King Charles III's cancer was 'detected early': British Prime Minister)

In the photos released of the event, The Prince of Wales can be seen in a relaxed and smiling attitude, chatting with the recipients of the decorations.

This Wednesday evening, the crown prince plans to participate in the gala dinner of the NGO London Air Ambulance.

(Keep reading: Charles III appears in public in London for the first time since the announcement of his cancer)

During King Charles III's treatment for an unspecified type of cancerWilliam will be the main member representing the royal family at official events.

The monarch will continue to carry out his office work, as well as state tasks such as the weekly audience with the prime minister, as announced by Buckingham Palace after reporting his diagnosis last Monday.

(Also: King Charles III suspends all his public activity after being diagnosed with cancer)

Charles III appears in public in London for the first time since the announcement of his cancer.

The Prince of Wales had seen his official schedule reduced in recent weeks after Kate underwent abdominal surgery on January 16, which will require several months of postoperative rest, at least until after Easter..

(You can read: King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, according to Buckingham Palace)

According to sources from the royal house, William had until now decided to focus on caring for his wife and three children after the intervention, but the new situation after Charles III's diagnosis has led him to resume his public agenda.

EFE