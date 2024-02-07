Decision is scheduled for February 20th; one of the targets is Father Julio Lancellotti

The São Paulo City Council decided on Tuesday (6.Feb.2024), during meeting of the college of leaders, which will analyze the installation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) for NGOs only after the Carnival holiday. The decision is expected to be taken on February 20, at the next leaders' meeting.

Proposal by the General Inspector of the Chamber, councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), the commission must investigate the work of Father Julio Lancellotti at the head of the Pastoral do Povo de Rua of the Catholic Church and other organizations in the center of São Paulo.

To be installed, according to the Chamber rules, the CPI needs a request signed by 1/3 of the members of the House. The operating period, if installed, is 120 days, extendable twice for the same period.

On Monday (Feb 5), the Archdiocese of São Paulo opened a new investigation to investigate “expert reports with contradictory results” and a supposed “new fact of sexual abuse” involving the priest. In a statement, he stated that the investigation “seeks the truth”.

The investigation would have been motivated by new reports about alleged sexual harassment carried out by Father Julio against a former altar boy in 1987. Journalist Cristiano Gomes, who claims to be a victim of the episode, disclosed the case to the West Magazine in a report published on Saturday (3.Feb).

Previously, the outlet had produced a report that accused Julio Lancellotti of making an intimate video call with a minor.

The religious man is known for carrying out social actions, distributing clothes and food to drug addicts living in the center of São Paulo. He denies the accusations. To the Power360the priest declared that he had received “with serenity and peace of mind” the note from the Archdiocese. He said he still has “full faith” that the investigations conducted will clarify the facts.

“The accusations are intertwined in a network of disinformation, which masks possible interests of sectors of political and economic power in reaping what is the meaning of my priesthood: the fight for the helpless and the homeless people”, he stated in a note. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 889 kB).

