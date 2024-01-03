Via IGN USA, Ubisoft released a new official trailer dedicated to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the new metroidvania game from the French company. The film is specifically dedicated to the “rich and layered mythological world” of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
The film lasts only a couple of minutes and offers us a series of filmed and game sceneswhich give us an idea of what we can expect in terms of the environments and creatures we will face in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
The video also shows us a series of fighting moves of the protagonist of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, who is able to perform special attacks, launch himself towards enemies and perform combos of various kinds.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, when and on which platforms
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The release date is set for January 18, 2024: so there's very little left until the game arrives. You can also get three-day early access via Ubisoft+ or by purchasing the Deluxe Edition.
At the time of writing we have no official information regarding a demo, but a video mistakenly published by Sony PlayStation Brazil revealed that a test version arrived a week before the game's launch.
#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #trailer #shows #world #mythological #monsters
