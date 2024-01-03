Via IGN USA, Ubisoft released a new official trailer dedicated to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the new metroidvania game from the French company. The film is specifically dedicated to the “rich and layered mythological world” of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The film lasts only a couple of minutes and offers us a series of filmed and game sceneswhich give us an idea of ​​what we can expect in terms of the environments and creatures we will face in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The video also shows us a series of fighting moves of the protagonist of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, who is able to perform special attacks, launch himself towards enemies and perform combos of various kinds.