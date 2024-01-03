America will be cautious within the market. It is true that the board of directors of the Coapa nest team has several names on the table that could come to the club as signings for 2024, however, for weeks now, Santiago Baños and his work team came to the conclusion of that the most appropriate thing is to sign based on departures, that is, the team will only attack for arrivals as soon as spaces are freed up.
One of the footballers who could well end his time with Coapa is Richard Sánchez. Right now the Guaraní player is analyzing how appropriate it is to stay with the understanding that he will be behind dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo or leave Coapa considering that the Copa América is approaching and inactivity could be lethal for his presence with Paraguay. In case the containment chooses to leave, management has already defined the man who can take his place.
America has reactivated its interest in Adalberto Carrasquilla, a Panamanian who plays for the Houston Dynamo and is considered the best means of containment in the MLS. Last summer the footballer was in the sights of the Águilas, a move that in the end has not materialized, but, if Sánchez chooses to leave, those from Coapa could move for the 25-year-old midfielder. It is reported that Sevilla is also looking for the one selected by Panama after Fernando's departure from the Iberian team.
#America #reactivates #interest #Carrasquilla #winter #market
