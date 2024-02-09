The schedule of Henry of England, 39, has been busy and full of flights this week. First he learned that his father, King Charles III of England, aged 75, suffers from cancer, news that he gave over the phone and that Buckingham Palace made public on February 5. The next day, Enrique, who since 2020 has lived in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, flew for about 10 hours to London to visit him, in what finally turned out to be a brief meeting of half an hour at Clarence House. It was his first formal meeting in person since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Less than 24 hours after their meeting, the Duke of Sussex was already back in Los Angeles. On the night of this Thursday, February 8, just two days after that face to face with the monarch, Henry of England made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas at an NFL (National Football League) awards ceremony. . And he has not said anything about the health problems of either his father or his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

Enrique flew to what is known as Sin City just 24 hours after landing in Los Angeles, after that round trip of almost 9,000 kilometers to see his father. But last night he didn't seem tired or sad, quite the opposite. He gave a speech full of jokes, that he Daily Mail described as “ultra-British”, in which he compared rugby with American football – “The United States stole rugby from us and made it their own” – and in which, as expected, there was no room to mention the king. “Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not use pads and helmet? Of course, having an attack and a defense, that makes sense, and why not have a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's make it 18 weeks. “Geniuses,” Enrique of England ironically said on stage. “Joking aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. They are role models for millions of people,” he continued. In the photos of the ceremony he is seen smiling and fun, comfortable in front of the microphone and with the rest of the attendees.

The prince was not expected to be seen again at a public event until next week, when he plans another trip to Canada, this time accompanied by Meghan, to attend an Invictus Games event that he founded. So he surprised the audience when he appeared to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The winner himself, Pittsburgh Steelers player Cameron Heyward, said, while hugging the duke, that he did not expect to meet him at the gala: “Prince Henry, I am shocked, this is Prince Henry,” he commented.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex has attended several events where he has been seen and photographed, something not very common either for him or for the marriage. One of his last public appearances was also at an awards ceremony, but this time, he was the winner: on January 19, he received the award for Living Legend of Aviation from actor John Travolta, at a gala held in the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles. That same week, on January 24, he went unexpectedly to the premiere of a Bob Marley film in Jamaica, on that occasion accompanied by his wife, with whom he had not been seen on camera for a long time.

Prince Harry, center, speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers player Cameron Heyward, left, as Keegan-Michael Key looks on during the NFL Awards on Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. David J. Phillip (AP)

Unlike his little brother, Prince William, heir to the British throne, he did make a brief reference to his father in his last public speech. It was this Wednesday, February 7, during the annual gala of the London Air Ambulance, dedicated to raising funds for this institution, which was also attended by actor Tom Cruise. “I want to take this opportunity to thank you for all the kind messages of support for both Catalina [su esposa, Kate Middleton, que también se está recuperando de una reciente cirugía abdominal] like for my father, especially in the last days. “They mean a lot to all of us,” said the Prince of Wales, who has taken center stage in the public activities of the British royal family now that Charles III is in full treatment for his illness. He also took the opportunity to introduce a less serious and more ironic tone: “We could say that the last few days have focused on a medical component. So I thought about attending an Air Ambulance gala to get away from all that a little bit.”

Prince William with actor Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance charity gala dinner on February 7, 2024 in London. POOL (via REUTERS)

There was no meeting between brothers during Henry's brief visit to London. He also did not visit his convalescent sister-in-law. The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been deeply estranged for years, especially after the little one harshly attacked the heir to the throne in his memoirs, Spare (In the shadow), and in the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

Since his visit, there have been several British royal analysts who have published articles pointing out that if the Duke of Sussex wants to rebuild his relationship with his father, and for him to trust him again, nothing should be leaked from their recent meeting in the British capital. And maybe that's the reason for his silence. For now, he has not commented on a new trip to the United Kingdom either.