Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky said that new tasks are on the agenda

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky said that new tasks are on the agenda. He made his first statement after his appointment to the position in his personal Telegram-channel.

“There are new tasks on the agenda. First of all, this is clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military command and control bodies, formations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the front for the latest weapons that come from international partners,” the publication says.

The new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the main task of military logistics the rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for the units. Syrsky emphasized that all headquarters must be aware of the needs of the front, as well as know about the situation in each frontline sector. According to him, the decisive factor in the development and implementation of plans will be the qualifications of the personnel of military command and control bodies.

On February 8, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky removed Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and appointed Syrsky in his place. As the president of the country emphasized, it is necessary that the General Staff and soldiers have “the same vision of the war.” Zelensky later awarded Zaluzhny the title of Hero of Ukraine.