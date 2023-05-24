Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



| Updated 1:41 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has warned the Kremlin of the possibility of a military uprising that will lead Russia into a social upheaval similar to the 1917 revolution. In a lengthy statement, the longest since his mercenaries conquered Bakhmut, The military leader criticizes Moscow’s military management in the invasion and warns of the risk that citizens will “get tired” of receiving their relatives assigned to the front in coffins while the children of the elites “follow the sun.” “First the soldiers will rise, and after that, their loved ones will rise. There are already tens of thousands of them, relatives of those killed. And there will probably be hundreds of thousands, we cannot avoid it, “he declared on his Telegram channel, according to the Reuters agency. “This division can end like in 1917 with a revolution,” he adds.

Related News



Prigozhin admits to being in the service of the Russian president, although his words reveal a bitter aftertaste. He admits he’s known by the nickname ‘Putin’s cook’ (due to his past as a restaurant entrepreneur), but at this point he thinks he should be renamed ‘Putin’s butcher, and all would have been fine’. ». It is a double game in which he ironizes his previous activity linked to the meat sector, but also alludes to the tremendous massacre that occurred in Bakhmut. The mercenary leader acknowledges that 20,000 of his troops have been killed in this battle. Of them, half are “full-time combatants” and the rest belong to the units of prisoners recruited from Russian jails; a campaign in which 50,000 convicts joined. The United States raises these figures very high. According to the White House, 100,000 Russian combatants would have fallen in this city, many of them members of the regular forces assigned with little or no preparation to the front.

Prigozhin also believes that the Kremlin has failed in its long-term strategies. He states that if at the beginning of the invasion Ukraine had “500 tanks, now it has 5,000 tanks. If they had 20,000 people who knew how to fight, now 400,000 people know how to fight. How do we demilitarize it? Today, the Ukrainians are one of the strongest armies. They have a high level of organization. , a high level of training, a high level of intelligence,” says Prigozhin.

In addition to the failure of the announced Ukrainian demilitarization, the paramilitary chief estimates that Moscow has also failed in “denazification. We made Ukraine a nation known to the whole world. It is like the Greeks during the time of the prosperity of Greece. Ukraine has become a country known absolutely everywhere,” Prigozhin noted.